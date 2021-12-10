The Netflix Show ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Has Been Cancelled: Why Is It Ending After One Season?

Cowboy Bebop is the latest Netflix show to be canceled after only one season, joining Jupiter’s Legacy, The Irregulars, and Cursed on the list of one-season shows.

The live-action adaptation of the anime series starring John Cho was one of Netflix’s quickest cancellations ever, with the cancellation announcement coming just three weeks after Season 1 was launched.

Cho took to Twitter to lead reactions to the show’s finale, posting a GIF of Dr. Richard Burke (Tom Selleck) from Friends with the phrase “I’m okay.”

pic.

twitter.com/4xnUaQYU1u

@JohnTheCho — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) 10th of December, 2021 We have a better idea than we did with previous shows about why Netflix decided to end this series thanks to the recent launch of a site that reveals more data about exactly what viewers are watching thanks to Netflix’s recent launch of a site that reveals more data about exactly what viewers are watching thanks to Netflix’s recent launch of a site that reveals more data about exactly what viewers are watching thanks to Netflix’s recent launch of a site that reveals more data about exactly what

What Happened to ‘Cowboy Bebop’?

The decision was made “by weighing the show’s ratings and cost,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. In other words, the show failed to draw enough viewers to justify Netflix’s investment.

Despite the fact that the show has been panned by many critics for appearing cheap, it continues to air. For example, Total Film’s Bradley Russell stated that “certain sets plainly need a larger budget,” while The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han described the program as “a counterfeit Firefly, built for a fraction of the price.” We don’t know how much Netflix paid for the show, but we do know how many people watched it. The show has accumulated 74 million viewing hours, according to Netflix’s Top 10 page. That means at least 7.4 million people tuned in to watch the show (though the number will be lower than that as not everyone is likely to have finished the season.) ‘Cowboy Bebop’ was a flop. Compared to Other Netflix Original Series Though that number is useless on its own (and many have questioned Netflix’s numbers), when compared to other Netflix shows, Cowboy Bebop may not have been the success the streaming service had hoped for.

The show was seen for 21.6 million hours in its first week, for example. It was barely enough to place it as the sixth most popular show on the network. This is a condensed version of the information.