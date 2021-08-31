The Netflix Remake is summed up in 13 ‘He’s All That’ memes and reactions.

Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan star in He’s All That as a popular girl who wagers her pals that she can make the class loser Prom King. But as she learns more about him, she realizes that her cruel behavior could lose her the guy of her dreams.

Given that the picture is a remake of the 1999 film She’s All That, there were going to be some analogies.

Fans have reacted not just to the distinctions between the two films, but also to how this picture compares to its adolescent romcom contemporaries, after He’s All That debuted on Netflix and immediately became the platform’s most popular film.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular memes and reactions to He’s All That.

So, what’s the story this time?

For the plot, I’m watching #HesAllThat.

pic.twitter.com/hx63F5gfx5 is the plot in question.

August 27, 2021 — moon (@munaashakur)

Someone is aware of it.

For the plot, I watched He’s All That.

The story is as follows: pic.twitter.com/vpmegWAoga

August 27, 2021 — Laney (@xoluckytiger)

There’s a lot of product placement.

Product placement is so ubiquitous in He’s All That (2021) that it borders on obscene.

twitter.com/efKZEslX5L

— jonbutter (@thejonbutter) on the internet, August 28, 2021

Isn’t this something we’ve seen before?

So #HesAllThat is about Tanner Buchanan and Peyton Meyers’ characters falling in love with the same brunette girl? Isn’t this something we’ve seen before? pic.twitter.com/YodnTyg0Ah #GirlMeetsWorld

August 28, 2021 — Brynne Lortie (@BrynneLortie)

Are the Oscars on the Horizon?

Tanner Buchanan in #HesAllThat looks like a young Leonardo DiCaprio pic.twitter.com/P5ACRLaZYN

August 28, 2021 — M (@xMARLY)

Cobra Kai Appearance

In He’s All That, who decided to give Tanner Buchanan a battle scene so he could show off his Cobra Kai moves? pic.twitter.com/wssu6pUi8D

August 29, 2021 — The Mexican Dragon (@Annais Zizou)

It’s Worth Noting: Cobra Kai is a huge hit with fans.

Tanner is all that, busting out the cobra kai karate moves.

August 27, 2021 — ayla (@goldensfiIms)

Perfection in Cameo

I’m just familiar with Matthew. This is a condensed version of the information.