The name of the remake of ‘Train to Busan’ has been changed to ‘Last Train to New York,’ which has sparked outrage.

According to a rumor published by Deadline on Wednesday, the remake could be titled Last Train to New York and directed by Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto in conjunction with producer James Wan and screenwriter Gary Dauberman.

The film (which stars Gong Yoo from Squid Game, Choi Woo-shik from Parasite, and Ma Dong-seok from Marvel’s The Eternals) follows a man and his young daughter as they journey by train to Busan, South Korea’s second-largest city, during a mystery pandemic that grips the country.

The rumored change in title from the original work has stirred debate on Twitter, with some calling the moniker “boring,” “lame,” and “tacky,” while others expressing support for the impending remake.

“Booring… flying Amtrak to NYC is usually a zombie horror show, where’s the surprise and wit of the Korean film???” tweeted author Marie Myung-Ok Lee.

“Last train to new york sounds so dumb lmao,” tweeted user @leejunqjae. At the time of publication, the post had approximately 300 likes.

“‘LaSt tRaIn tO nEw yOrK’ pfft just saying it sounds tacky,” commented user @yang baiqian.

“Last Train To New York” sounds like the title of a pretty boring broadway musical starring Idina Menzel and at least three other RENT alums, according to user @PetePepsi.

“Last train to New York sounds like a classic Christmas movie where the girl boss misses her train back to her corporate job and falls in love with the lumber jack republican,” tweeted user @70s90s.

“Last train to New York is the funniest thing they couldve titled it,” tweeted user @UsagiCola. “It’s like a Simpsons joke,” says the narrator. boooring… Amtrak to NYC is usually a zombie horror show, where is the Korean film’s surprise and wit??? https://t.co/jk0qbGzqYH Marie Myung-Ok Lee (@MarieMyungOkLee) (@MarieMyungOkLee) (@MarieMyungOkLee) (@MarieMyungOkLe 18 November 2021 Some die-hard Train to Busan fans have questioned the need for a remake, claiming that it will be difficult to top the Korean film’s “masterpiece.”

"Why recreate 'train to Busan' to last train to New York?" commented user @ryusuga_.