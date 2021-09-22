The Music Supervisor for Season 3 of ‘Sex Education’ Reveals the Meaning Behind the Soundtrack

Sex Education on Netflix is well-known for a variety of reasons. The show’s music has become an iconic component of the show, from awkward-cringe-worthy moments between the youths of Moordale to several NSFW situations.

This page includes spoilers for Season 3 of Sex Education.

Matt Biffa, the Music Supervisor for Sex Education, spoke with This website about putting together the season 3 soundtrack, the meanings behind his favorite songs, Ezra Furman’s influence, and why the school band had to perform that “outrageously filthy” piece.

Take the Pain Away with a F***ing F***ing F***ing F***

Following the sex-fueled performance of “Romeo and Juliet: The Musical” in Season 2, science teacher Colin Hendricks (played by Jim Howick) allowed the pupils in the school band to experiment with their song selections.

Colin and the Moordale School Band are seen rehearsing their rendition of Peaches’ “F*** the Pain Away” in the second episode of Season 3, much to Headmistress Hope’s (Jemima Kirke) chagrin.

“With ‘F*** The Pain Away,’ it was very much Ben [Taylor, director] sort of saying, ‘Right, Hendricks is essentially letting the a cappella group make their own choice,’ and, bearing in mind that there is the rebellion later on in Episode 7, it’s sort of like, it just has to be outrageously filthy and so we didn’t have to go on too much of a mental journey to come up with that one,” Biffa

“I guess we looked at songs like the Bloodhound Gang’s ‘Bad Touch’ and stuff like that as well. When I first saw the demo, I thought to myself, “If they do this right, this may be one of the best moments ever.”

“And then there’s Episode 7, with the key change…the key change is just the cherry on top.”

My Baby Cries/The Breeze

When Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Otis (Asa Butterfield) share their first kiss outside the petrol station in France during Episode 5, “The Breeze/My Baby Cries” by Bill Callahan/Kath Bloom plays.

“It’s very much a team effort. On that episode, the Breeze was a combination of David Webb, the editor, and Ben Taylor, the director. “They came up with that together,” Biffa explained.

“I believe it’s a pretty sensitive time with that [song]because you can really overplay it and make it unbearable. This is a condensed version of the information.