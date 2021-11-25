The movement of unvaccinated Italians has been restricted in an effort to avoid another COVID lockdown.

According to the Associated Press, Italy’s government announced additional restrictions on Wednesday in an attempt to limit the rise in COVID cases while also avoiding full-scale lockdowns like the country did last year.

Beginning December 6, proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID will be required to eat in indoor restaurants, attend movies, or attend sporting activities. The new order suspends the section of the current rules that would have enabled persons with a recent COVID test to participate in those activities.

The new instructions, which were unanimously agreed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s Cabinet, also require vaccines for law enforcement, the military, and all school staff, which were previously only necessary for those working in health care and eldercare homes.

“We’ve started to get back to normal. We want to keep things as normal as possible “In a press conference on Wednesday, Draghi stated.

Over 84 percent of Italy’s population over the age of 12 has been vaccinated, and first-dose appointments have halted. In addition, due to rapidly rising infection rates, 20 tiny municipalities in northern Italy with some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country adopted various forms of lockdowns on Wednesday.

Local officials must devise control measures for their districts and provide weekly updates to the Interior Ministry on how such measures are being implemented, according to the order.

Italy, according to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, is now in a better position than some of its neighbors, but the country has learnt from the experience that prevention is the best policy.

“If you want to keep the issue under control, staying ahead of the infection is critical,” he said.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Draghi said the restrictions were required to keep the “slow but steady” increase in infections from spreading further, while also protecting Italy’s progress in reviving the European Union’s third-largest economy, which shrank 8.9% last year.

Given the forthcoming holiday vacation season and the winter wave of diseases, the fear is particularly acute. Regional politicians in northern Italy, for example, are frantic for the country’s ski sector, which generates 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in annual revenue and employs 5,000 permanent and 10,000 seasonal workers in normal times. This is a condensed version of the information.