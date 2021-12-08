The Most Transporting Books of 2021

A tired world took refuge in the pages of great literature during a year when travel was limited. Whether it was in Farewell Mr. Puffin’s hymn to life at sea, Islands of Abandonment’s look at new life in Chernobyl, or The Third Pole’s mystery of who reached the summit of Everest first, these works transported us all to a world we yearned for and equipped us with future adventures.

Cal Flyn’s Islands of Abandonment: Nature Rebounding in the Post-Human Landscape

Chernobyl is a Ukrainian nuclear power plant that was decommissioned in 1986.

Is there a silver lining to the pandemic? An increased sense of responsibility for environmental protection as a result of a renewed appreciation for spending time outdoors. Flyn, an investigative journalist and nature writer, travels to some of the world’s most desolate areas, where she discovers fresh life—from fauna in contaminated Chernobyl to an extinct species living in a Korean forest—as well as optimism and respect for our natural world’s tenacity.

Randa Jarrar’s Love is an Ex-Country catapults California to Connecticut.

This is the first time you’ve heard of this American road trip story. This book by Jarrar, a lesbian Muslim Arab American woman, was written during the Trump years and deals with systemic racism, domestic abuse, sexuality, trauma, body image, and more as it travels across the country with lots of comedy and heart to break up the journey.

Mr. Puffin, Goodbye: A Small Boat Trip to Iceland

Writer and broadcaster Heiney’s tribute to life at sea will have you daydreaming of Iceland’s historic coasts, from whence he sailed off in quest of the iconic puffins. Despite the fact that Heiney is unable to see his beloved birds, he finds purpose in his trips, which are laced with maritime history and humor.

Anthony Bourdain & Laurie Woolever’s World Travel: An Irreverent GuideEcco

Shanghai to New York City

While many people yearned for adventure during the last year, this collection of travel musings highlighted the void left by Anthony Bourdain's untimely passing as one of the most influential travel voices of our time.