The Most ‘Succession’-y Things That Happened on Season 3, Episode 3 of ‘Succession’

One of the most intriguing and gripping aspects of HBO Max’s Succession is that it exists fully in its own realm.

From Logan Roy (Brian Cox) telling the FBI to “f*** off,” to many attempts to blackmail the President, plenty of sexually graphic explanations from Roman (Kieran Culkin), to cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) buying a $40,000 watch because he felt peer pressured by no one. Succession is a show that never fails to deliver.

Logan Roy and the entire Roy family are still at odds with their wayward (and frequently self-destructive) son Kendall Roy in Succession Season 3, Episode 3. (Jeremy Strong). We’ve seen as the Roy family has avoided bullets, sabotaged others, and miraculously managed to stay on top for the past two seasons. However, by Episode 3, a shareholder meeting is rapidly approaching, Logan Roy’s leadership has been questioned, and the FBI is hard on Waystar Royco’s tail as a result of the cruise line disaster and the massive cover-up of sexual assault inside the corporation.

It would be a shame not to highlight the most Succession-y things that happened in Episode 3 in this week’s recap of Succession, because there were plenty, ranging from the bizarre to the simply hilarious.

Classic! Since the Season 2 conclusion of Succession in October 2019, when he declared war on his father, outing Logan and Waystar Royco instead of taking the fall for the cruise line scandal at his father’s behest, everyone has been screaming “Team Kendall! Team Kendall!”

With the statement “who claimed I never killed anybody” and a nasty smile, Jeremy Strong made his case for a second Lead Actor Emmy triumph in Episode 1. Kendall set up camp in his ex-wife Rava’s (Natalie Gold) home in Episode 2 and tried (and failed) to enlist the help of his brothers. Kendall is on the verge of desperation by Episode 3, but this is “action stations,” and he is all Go! Go! Go! with no solid plan.

After an evening of “good tweet” and “bad tweet” (in which his “friends” read out one positive and one terrible tweet about Kendall and then drink to enjoy the ridiculousness of it all), This is a condensed version of the information.