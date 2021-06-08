The most recent weekly Covid-19 rates are published for local authority areas in England.

On Wednesday, the Covid-19 case rates for each local authority area in England were updated.

The findings are based on the number of individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test in the seven days before May 29.

The rate is determined as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Because the data for the previous four days (May 30-June 2) was incomplete and did not reflect the true number of incidents, it was excluded.

In England’s 315 local areas, 213 (68%) have seen an increase in rates, 92 (29%) have seen a fall, and 10 have remained unchanged.

The highest rate is still in Blackburn with Darwen, Lancashire, with 653 new cases reported in the seven days preceding up to May 29, corresponding to 436.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

This was up from 314.0 in the seven days preceding up to May 22.

Bolton, in Greater Manchester, had the second highest rate, dropping from 450.7 to 371.8 new cases.

Rossendale in Lancashire now has the third-highest number of cases, with 223 new cases, up from 138.5 to 312.0.

The five areas with the highest week-on-week gains are Rosendale (up from 138.5 to 312.0), Blackburn with Darwen (up from 314.0 to 436.2), Ribble Valley (up from 29.6 to 151.1), Hyndburn (80.2 to 196.2), and Salford (80.2 to 196.2). (41.3 to 123.2)

The PA news agency built the list using data from Public Health England, which was released on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard on June 2.

The whole list is provided below.

