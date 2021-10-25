The Most Rare Sylvanian Families Figurines & Sets.

Perhaps if we’d realized as kids that collecting vintage toys could be so valuable, we wouldn’t have been so sloppy with some of our favorites.

One of the most popular children’s toy sets was Sylvanian Families.

Thanks to the TikTok account @sylvaniandrama, who imagined Gossip Girl-inspired plot lines for the animals, these lovely beasts have even acquired a new adult audience. 1.1 million people have followed the account.

The original Sylvanian Families fad began in the 1980s, and the toys went on to sell over 100 million figurines in over 50 countries, according to the manufacturer.

Despite their widespread popularity, some figurines and toy sets are unusual and may be valuable.

These are some of the most difficult to find figurines and sets.

