The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes in the United States to Save Room for Turkey on Thanksgiving Day

On Thanksgiving, the turkey is frequently referred to as the star of the show.

The main event on November 25th, on the other hand, would be incomplete without an amazing variety of sides to accompany the huge bird.

“With the ability to have larger gatherings this year, people are embracing the festive season with indulgent and creative sides like yams and Brussels Sprouts that have been candied or prepared with a sweet glaze of maple and orange zest!” food and drink stylist Alyssa LeAnne told The Washington Newsday.

As the days get closer to Thanksgiving dinner 2021, we’ve compiled a list of last-minute side dishes to try, as well as a list of the most popular meals in the United States this year.

In the week leading up to Thanksgiving, the Washington Newsday used Google Trends data to determine the most popular side dishes.

M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.