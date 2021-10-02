The Most Popular Chain Stores in the United States.

Despite the fact that chain stores are on the decline due to the increased popularity of internet shopping, evidence reveals that stores continue to play an important part in today’s retail sector.

According to the latest rankings from the National Retail Federation (NRF), the industry’s major corporations will still have hundreds of physical outlets in 2020.

The industry will continue to encounter changes and challenges, according to David Marcotte of Kantar SVP Retail Insights, which contributed the data for NRF’s list.

“2019 was the final boring year with boring predictions,” he informed this publication. 2020 was a whirlwind, with new business realities emerging every week.

“The year 2021 has been more stable, but with fewer things, fewer promotions, and less investment in the business; shoppers still don’t seem to value experience.

“2022 will be intriguing as competition returns and M&A [Mergers and Acquisitions] really takes off, but with a very fragile supply chain that makes every decision based on having the product on hand before committing to shoppers.”

The pandemic, Marcotte said, may not be the only threat to shops on the future.

“Everything in 2021 and 2022 will be about the fragile supply chain, one in which every single component is under such strain that any slightest disruption brings the entire system down.”

In 2020, these are the retail chains with the most locations in the United States.

Apple Stores has a total of 271 locations.

Long lines snaking around the block outside Apple stores on the eve of the latest gadget release are established in popular culture.

The iPhone 13’s release in September 2021 was no exception, however many customers chose to buy online.

H-E-B Grocery has 338 locations.

The San Antonio-based privately held supermarket business has hundreds of locations across Texas.

The company, which was created in 1905, has grown to become the state’s largest private company and the region’s largest food store.

Amazon has 523 locations.

Amazon has a number of storefronts, including Amazon Books, Amazon Fresh, 4-Star, and Pop UP, in addition to being an online retail behemoth.

Not bad for a company that began in a garage selling paperbacks.

Costco Wholesale has 548 locations.

Costco Wholesale is the second-largest retailer in the United States, with annual net sales of $102.8 billion.

Costco operates on a membership warehouse club model, which means that its products are only available to members.

