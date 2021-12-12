The Most Important ‘Succession’ Storyline Is Logan Roy’s Health.

Brian Cox’s empathetic portrayal of aging and disease in HBO’s Succession is nothing short of sublime, aside from brilliantly executing the media mogul’s manipulations and “f**k offs.”

Logan’s plight with his health is relevant to the general public, despite his super-rich lifestyle and intricate machinations. In fact, it is this theme that drives the entire plot and distinguishes the show from others.

Logan is a frightening behemoth and a force to be reckoned with, as well as a weak old man fighting a losing battle with mortality, among all the cloak and dagger tactics.

In Season 1, we first meet Logan Roy, who is hurrying to the bathroom in a sleepy stupor before accidentally emptying his bladder on the hallway carpet. Later, when his family gathers at his New York mansion to learn whether he will resign as CEO of his multibillion-dollar company Waystar Royco (and to celebrate his birthday), it becomes clear that, despite his failing health, he is determined to keep the reins, shafting his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

Even a brain hemorrhage can’t keep him down; he’s been noticeably absent from Season 1’s first half, but his absence is felt keenly. Questions about his health not only throw the stock market into disarray, but they also cause internal strife among his children Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall, Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck), who appear to be unable to make decisions without their father’s approval, but look forward to the freedoms that will come with his death.

Logan is all anybody can think about and speak about—whether he’ll be allowed to sit at the table in another corporate meeting, or if his terrifying grasp will finally be released. (He answers their inquiries swiftly before returning to work, where his bewilderment and incontinence remain a problem.) Kendall then apologizes on his father’s behalf to avoid upsetting clients, shareholders, and employees).

Shiv’s death is maybe one of the more difficult scenes to see, since it not only emphasizes Logan’s degeneration but also how difficult it is for loved ones to observe. This is a condensed version of the information.