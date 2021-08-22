The Most Iconic Rock Venue in Every State

People adore the thrill of a fantastic show, whether it was the best rock band on the globe or the most epic solo artist, the very first concert or the most recent, a girl’s night out or a date with a significant other. Some people remember what they were wearing, who they were with, and what decade they were in. From modest dive bars to indoor arenas to outdoor pavilions, the environment is always important.

To bring you the most comprehensive and diverse list, Stacker used travel sites and other sources to build 50 renowned rock venues from every state.

These concert venues included refurbished theaters, many of which were originally movie palaces that fell into disrepair and were reincarnated as the next great rock venue, like a phoenix rising from the ashes. Others have previous lives as historic homes or antique churches. They can be found in metropolitan cities, rural locations, carved out of rock, or nestled among evergreens. These

Alabama: Theatre of Alabama

The Alabama Theatre, which is located in downtown Birmingham, first opened its doors in 1927 as a showcase for Paramount Studios’ films. Classic movies are still shown at the venue, which also has an outdoor marquee and a Wurlitzer organ. Three Dog Night, Alice Cooper, and Kings of Leon have all performed at the venue.

[Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage at The Alabama Theatre on February 8, 2018, in Birmingham, Alabama, for the first night of The Unapologetically Tour.]

Charlie’s Chilkoot, Alaska

In the year 2000, Playboy magazine ranked Chilkoot Charlie’s the best bar in America. Metallica, Quiet Riot, White Zombie, Bon Jovi, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Journey, Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith, Green Day, and Crosby, Stills & Nash are just a few of the acts who have performed there since it first opened its doors in 1970. Chilkoot Charlie, which is located in Spenard, Alaska, just outside of Anchorage, is known for its unique ambience, which includes sawdust-covered flooring, seating made of beer kegs and padded tree stumps, and many stages and bars.

Celebrity Theatre in Arizona

The Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, is known for its revolving circular stage and claims that no seat is more than 70 feet from the stage. This is a condensed version of the information.