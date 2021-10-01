The Most Iconic Q Moments in the James Bond Franchise, according to Ben Whishaw.

It may be said that James Bond wouldn’t be James Bond without his gadgets and the quartermaster who supplies them, and Ben Whishaw’s portrayal of the character is one of the best.

Whishaw replaces Peter Burton, Desmond Llewelyn, and John Cleese in the part of Q, which has previously been performed by Peter Burton, Desmond Llewelyn, and John Cleese.

Whishaw first appeared in Craig’s third Bond film, Skyfall, and has since gone on to have a lot of memorable moments as the character.

Here are some of Q’s best performances in Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die.

WARNING: There are spoilers ahead for No Time To Die.

Q’s first appearance in Skyfall

Q was significantly absent from the first two Bond films during Craig’s tenure as Bond. Even before the film was made, the actor indicated his wish for the gadgets expert to appear in the third installment.

Fortunately, Q was brought into the field in Skyfall, with the quartermaster seeing Bond for the first time at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

The two have instant affinity, with Q and Bond engaging in a quick-witted dispute about their age disparity.

During their verbal sparring, Q claims that he can do more damage “on [his]laptop, sitting in his pyjamas before his first cup of Earl Grey” than Bond could ever accomplish with a rifle – one of Whishaw’s best lines in the film.

Pens that explode

Q gives Bond several new tools once they win each other’s respect in their first meeting: a rifle that recognizes his fingerprint and a small radio.

When 007 expresses his dissatisfaction with the products, Q responds if he was expecting a “exploding pen,” which is no longer available.

The joke was a brilliant nod to GoldenEye, which featured a small grenade delivered to Pierce Brosnan’s Bond by Llewelyn’s Q.

Bond’s Aston Martin in Spectre 3

When it comes to returning his gadgets and cars back to Q in one piece, 007 has never had the best track record.

Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 was destroyed during his firefight with Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem) in Skyfall, and Q was enraged. This is a condensed version of the information.