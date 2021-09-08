The Most Iconic Met Gala Outfits of All-Time, From Cher to Rihanna

The Met Gala red carpet is always a show-stopper, with the A-list arriving in the most lavish gowns for the prestigious event.

Following the cancellation of the event in 2020 because to the pandemic, it has been rescheduled for September 13 this year.

To commemorate the occasion, we’re looking back at some of the most memorable red carpet ensembles.

Diana, Princess of Wales, 1996

The late Princess of Wales attended the Met Gala for the first and only time.

The subject for that year was “Christian Dior,” and the Princess, in keeping with tradition, wore a piece from the fashion house.

This lingerie-inspired gown, designed by John Galliano, Dior’s creative director at the time, signaled a new path for the Princess three months after her divorce from Prince Charles was initially revealed.

2013’s Kim Kardashian

Despite the fact that she has since become a Met Gala regular, Kim Kardashian made her first appearance at the event in 2013, as Kanye West’s plus one.

When the theme was “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” she donned a figure-hugging floral gown by Ricardo Tisci for Givenchy, complete with matching gloves, while pregnant with the couple’s first child, North.

While she felt uneasy and wanted to go with an all-black version of his design, she told Vogue in a video that the floral fabric was requested by Anna Wintour personally.

Her outfit was then turned into a meme, with her being compared to a couch and Mrs. Doubtfire, among other things. “I think I wore it better,” Robin Williams wrote under a photo of Kardashian.

Kardashian admitted that she cried all the way home after viewing the memes, but that her perspective has now changed.

She answered, “Now I adore it.”

