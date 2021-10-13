The Most Iconic Halloween Costumes of Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum is one of the few celebs who goes all out for Halloween.

Klum made her name as a supermodel by adhering to social beauty standards, but she’s shown she’s not afraid to defy them by throwing her annual star-studded Halloween bash.

Despite the fact that this year’s party has been canceled, Klum, 48, has teased this year’s ensemble.

Klum was dressed in bandaging and fake blood and laid across two tombstones in a frightening Instagram photo.

“Heidi Klum Halloween meant her doom,” one said, while the other had her husband’s name, Tom Kaulitz, on it.

