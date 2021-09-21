The Most Expensive Costumes Ever Made for ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Each season of Dancing With The Stars promises not just excellent entertainment, but also some breathtaking costumes.

We’re expecting even more zing this year, as it celebrates its 30th season.

Some people flocked to social media last night to complain about host Tyra Banks’ multiple costume changes throughout the first program, with one Twitter user asking, “Is there any show fan who cares about Tyra’s outfit changes?”

The gorgeous attire the celebrities and their dance partners will be donning as they head to the floor are what we’re most thrilled for.

“Everyone looks so fantastic on #DWTS I’m thrilled to have so many ‘recognizable’ people – the costumes are lovely and tasteful, and the routines are extremely good,” another Twitter user said.

How much does it cost to make a Dancing With the Stars costume?

Because of the use of expensive fabrics like silk and satin, as well as extensive embellishment with rhinestones and feathers, the show’s costumes can cost up to $5,000 per outfit. Another consideration is labor costs, which are high because they take so long to assemble.

However, they might sometimes be a good investment because they can be reused elsewhere on the program.

Daniela Gschwendtner, one of the show’s costume designers, told Parade, “We repurpose former costumes in opening numbers, or we use them on our troupe as background dancers and on the tour.”

Which costume was the most expensive ever made?

Sadie Robertson, a reality TV star, was coupled with professional dancer Mark Ballas in 2014.

They did a Foxtrot with Emma Slater to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” for Week 9’s trio dance challenge.

Robertson’s outfit for that number was the most expensive the show had ever seen.

Gschwendtner explained, “It had 25,000 rhinestones, and now it is reused and rhinestoned even more.”

In terms of the men’s ensembles, her companion Ballas – who has since left the program – was frequently the one wearing the most expensive ones, according to Gschwendtner: “He was always open to everything, which allowed us to be creative.” We were able to hand-paint and totally rhinestone his outfits.”

After the Season, What Happens to the Costumes? This is a condensed version of the information.