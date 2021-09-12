The Most Expensive Cat Breeds are listed here.

Cats are one of the most popular pets in the United States, with tens of millions of households benefiting from their company and comfort.

While many owners are willing to spend any amount of money to ensure a cat’s well-being, when it comes to purchasing a kitty, no expense is spared.

Although the cost of a cat can fluctuate, there is no doubt that individuals are prepared to pay top dollar for cats with prize-winning characteristics or rare breeds.

This website compiles a list of the world’s most costly cat breeds.

Norwegian Forest Cat (prices range from $500 to $800)

This cat breed, which originated in Northern Europe and is accustomed to a very cold climate, has a lovely topcoat of lustrous, long hair and a wonderfully fuzzy undercoat.

The cat breed’s high price is owing to its rarity in the United States, which forces breeders to make several journeys to get kittens to breed.

Mau, the Egyptian (between $500 and $800)

One of the few naturally spotted forms of domesticated cat, this tiny to medium-sized short-haired breed is small to medium-sized.

Because colors are limited to those found naturally, prospective owners may be willing to spend a high price to get their first choice cat.

($500-$800) Korat

Korats are a short-haired, silver-tipped blue-grey breed with a smaller than average frame and body fat percentage.

The cat breed, which is seen as a sign of affluence in Thailand, is uncommon due to a small gene pool in the country.

Rex Selkirk ($500-$800)

The Selkirk Rex is notable for its thick, curling hair, which has earned it the nickname “the cat in sheep’s clothes.”

Selkirks Rexes make excellent family pets due to their remarkable tolerance for children, and because this breed is relatively new and rare, these cats attract a high price.

Siberian (prices range from $1,000 to $2,000)

These cats are from a Russian region known for lengthy, harsh winters, which is reflected in their triple coat, which is long and thick.

This breed, which has an easygoing demeanor and hypoallergenic fur, has only lately arrived in the United States, making these cats highly pricey.

($600-$1,200) American Shorthair

This is a medium to large-sized cat breed native to the United States, with a gorgeous thick coat that tends to get even thicker in the winter.

This robust breed is descended from cats who sailed on the Mayflower. This is a condensed version of the information.