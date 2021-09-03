The Moment a Baby Discovers His Father Is His Identical Twin Goes Viral on the Internet.

Nathalie Fooks posted the video on her Instagram account, @ariah.fooks, which is dedicated to her baby daughter. More than 35.4 million people have viewed it.

The video opens with infant Ariah sitting in a child seat on a table, which was posted on August 19 and is also available on TikTok.

She is staring at her father, who is wearing a black T-shirt and waving at her from the corner of the room.

“The moment my daughter realized her father is a twin,” reads text overlaid on the video, which can be viewed here.

The baby then turns to face her uncle, who is sitting on the opposite side of her and waving as well.

Ariah’s face is flushed with surprise and amazement as she returns her gaze to her father, then to her uncle. As she tries to figure out what she’s seeing, the infant moves her head slowly and keeps her mouth slightly open.

