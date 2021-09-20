The Mission of Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant to Ban NDAs is Expounded.

Former personal assistant to disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein is fighting to get non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) outlawed.

Zelda Perkins was stopped from speaking up about her former boss’s sexual misconduct, so she started a movement to put an end to it so that others don’t have to go through what she did.

Perkins, 48, worked in London for Weinstein in the late 1990s and signed an NDA with him in 1998 after she alleged he tried to rape one of her coworkers. She left that employment soon after, and in 2017, she broke the NDA.

“I believe one of the big problems with non-disclosure agreements is that people don’t understand—one, their pervasiveness in the workplace, but also in other sectors, and the massive ripple impact they have on people’s life after they sign them,” Perkins said on Monday’s Good Morning Britain.

As Harvey Weinstein faces new allegations in a Los Angeles courtroom, his former assistant Zelda Perkins is leading a drive to reform the legislation that protects employees who sign nondisclosure agreements.

NDAs, she claims, prevent people from “owning their own suffering and moving on with their lives.” pic.twitter.com/ljP2bFtLtn

In May 2018, Weinstein was arrested in New York and charged with “rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct for instances involving two distinct women.”

The charges triggered the #MeToo movement, and Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in jail in February 2020 after being found guilty of two of five felonies.

In Los Angeles, the disgraced Hollywood mogul is now facing 11 sexual assault allegations.

Perkins and Julie Macfarlane co-founded the Can’t Buy My Silence campaign to put an end to the abuse of nondisclosure agreements.

“Lawyers and HR departments think they’re offering a panacea to people who get into unpleasant situations,” Perkins said on GMB on Monday, “but actually what these agreements do is take people’s trauma—they can’t own their own trauma, they can’t talk about what happened in the past, and they can’t move on with their lives.”

"Nothing has changed in terms of regulation around these NDAs since I broke my agreement four years ago, when the Me Too movement began—in many respects, it's gotten worse—it appears they're moving even more underground," she stated.