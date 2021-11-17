The Miss Universe Pageant is being held in Israel for the first time, and there are calls for contestants to boycott.

According to the Associated Press, calls for potential Miss Universe contenders to withdraw from the competition are mounting.

PACBI (Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel), a Palestine-based activist group, released a statement to pageant participants in December, urging them to “do no harm to our struggle for freedom, justice, and equality by withdrawing from the pageant.” Two countries have already announced their withdrawal, with South Africa citing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as its justification.

In a statement, the administration added, “Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians are widely established.” “Cannot in good faith align itself with such,” the South African government added. Malaysia will also not compete in the contest due to COVID concerns.

The boycott of the pageant is part of a bigger campaign to boycott Israeli goods and events that has been going on for a few years. BDS, or Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, are Palestinian-led grassroots campaigns that encourage boycotts, divestment, and sanctions as a peaceful response to policies and injustices. The movement has been labeled anti-Semitic by Israel, but organizers stress that the boycotts are directed at the government, not Judaism.

Andrea Meza, the reigning Miss Universe and Mexico’s representative, stated that politics should not be a factor in the contest.

“Everyone with different ideas, backgrounds, and cultures come together, and when you’re in there, you forget about politics and religion,” she told the Associated Press. “It’s all about embracing other women,” she says. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has remained silent on the boycott calls.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is being held in Eilat, a tourist town in southern Israel. In the next weeks, dozens of candidates from all over the world will arrive to compete in national costumes, evening gowns, and swimsuits. They’ll also be put through a series of interview questions to see how well they speak in public.

Meza, 27, was crowned in May during a COVID-delayed ceremony in Florida, where candidates wore face masks to complement their glitzy outfits. On December 12, she will pass over the throne in Eilat.

Israel is hoping that the contest will attract tourists and portray Israel as a safe place amid the pandemic.

Israel is hoping that the contest will attract tourists and portray Israel as a safe place amid the pandemic.

Israel has been on the agenda, according to Paula M. Shugart, head of the Miss Universe Organization.