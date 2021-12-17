The Mid-Credit and Post-Credit Scenes in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ are MCU Gamechangers.

It’s become customary for Marvel moviegoers to stay to the end of the credits for supplementary content, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is no exception.

Following the conclusion of the film, there are two scenes to enjoy, both of which hint to a lot more to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here, we recount what happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s mid-credit and post-credit scenes, as well as what they represent for the MCU’s future.

**WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME AHEAD**

Mid-credits clip from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-comic Man’s book antagonist Venom, played by Tom Hardy, appears in the opening scene halfway through the credits. Eddie Brock was magically transported to a tropical hotel where he saw Peter Parker’s image on television in the post-credits sequence from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and this scene connects the two.

We pick up with Eddie at the bar of the same hotel where he was brought at the start of this mid-credit sequence. Doctor Strange’s multiversal spell is thought to have brought him to this reality.

He’s talking to Cristo Fernandez, played by Ted Lasso, who tells him that this world is full of heroes, and that a purple extraterrestrial that loves stones (Thanos) has taken them all away for five years. While drinking a lot of alcohol, Eddie tries to wrap his brain around this reality.

Eddie is taken back to his world when it comes time to pay his bar account.

The camera zooms in on the bar surface, where a small amount of black symbiote, the substance that formed Venom, has been left behind while the bartender bemoans the fact that no one is available to pay the bill.

This is the first time the alien race symbiote has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It allows not only Venom, but also other symbiote-created characters such as Carnage, Knull, Anti-Venom, and Toxin, to join the MCU.

Post-credits scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home

