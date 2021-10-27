The Michigan Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, has put a stop to the implementation of vaccine and mask mandates in schools.

The Michigan State Senate passed a set of proposals on Tuesday that would prohibit the state’s schools from enforcing immunization and mask mandates.

While the bills were passed by a partisan 19-15 vote in the Republican-controlled Senate, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is expected to veto them. Whitmer has previously vetoed legislation prohibiting the wearing of masks and requiring vaccinations.

Despite her hesitation to impose a statewide requirement on masks and vaccines, Whitmer has stated her view on the issue, stating that any school’s option to require masks is acceptable.

Aside from repealing regulations, one of the bills would also prohibit statewide emergency orders requiring students to wear masks, as well as mandatory COVID testing for asymptomatic cases.

Despite the fact that there are currently no statewide vaccine or mask mandates for schools in Michigan, the legislation were developed.

The legislation were panned by Democrats as a needless measure that will promote conspiracy theories and make it more difficult for schools to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

“It’s clear that school districts and schools that haven’t put in place or where their health departments haven’t put in place the simple, effective procedure of having masks are still putting their student bodies and their families at risk for what is still a highly contagious, potentially deadly disease,” Democratic state Senator Erika Geiss said.

Curtis Hertel, a Democratic state senator, also criticized the proposals, accusing GOP senators of peddling “conspiracy-laden rubbish.”

“This body is literally endangering Michigan citizens,” Hertel added.

Republican senators, on the other hand, retorted that the decision to disguise and vaccinate children should be up to the parents. “You have no right to make a decision for another parent just because you disagree with their decision,” state Senator Lana Theis stated.

Mask and vaccination regulations, according to Theis, are “pushing people apart,” and the proposals are more about providing an equal education to all Michigan students. She also introduced legislation requiring schools with individual mask mandates to provide kids with opt-out exemptions.

Despite the fact that there are no statewide rules, 15 Michigan counties have adopted mask requirements for public schools. This is a condensed version of the information.