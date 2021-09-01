The mental health of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is being’suppressed’ by the monarchy, according to one author.

According to an author of the memoir Finding Freedom, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s mental health was “suppressed or neglected by certain parts of the institution” of the British monarchy.

According to journalist Omid Scobie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were locked in a “untenable” scenario prior to their departure from royal life.

He is the co-author of a biography that includes interviews with Harry and Meghan’s inner circle and tells their side of the story. It was first published last summer, and it made international headlines.

It has now been re-released in paperback with a new epilogue from a friend of Meghan’s who claims that the monarchy has not taken full accountability since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in March.

“It was very much the time being now for them to actually speak up and try and speak to some of those times that many of us perhaps didn’t comprehend over the last couple of years,” Scobie told ABC’s Good Morning America.

“I received the impression that the couple had left the monarchy because they just desired more. They desired to make money in a unique method.

“But what we actually heard was a story that helped us understand why people were so miserable in that environment, not only because of racism, but also because their mental health was suppressed or overlooked by certain sectors of the institution.”

“Those are things that are untenable for anyone,” he continued, “but we just didn’t realize at the time [that]was going on inside palace walls.”

Meghan told Winfrey that she had suicide thoughts as a result of unfavorable press coverage in the United Kingdom.

She described telling Prince Harry just before their appearance at the Royal Albert Hall on January 19, 2019, for a Cirque du Soleil performance.

“I was incredibly ashamed to express it at the time, and especially ashamed to have to acknowledge it to Harry, since I know how much sorrow he’s suffered,” Meghan said. But I knew that if I didn’t say anything, I’d do it anyhow. I didn’t want to be alive any longer. And that was a continual, very obvious, genuine, and frightening notion.

