The Memoir of Prince Harry joins a growing list of multi-million dollar projects.

After earning lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals, Prince Harry stated that he is writing his “wholly authentic” memoirs about the highs and lows of royal life.

After earlier criticizing the media of lying about him and his family, the Duke of Sussex stated that he will be “sharing his tale.”

However, when Harry and Meghan inked multi-year internet streaming and media partnerships, the bombshell autobiography joins a growing list of important ventures.

Harry is also the Chief Impact Officer for Better-Up, a career coaching app.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has penned a best-selling children’s book called The Bench and invested in her first start-up, Clevr Blends, which makes instant oak milk lattes.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become,” Prince Harry stated in a statement launching the book yesterday, Monday.

“Over the years, I’ve worn many hats, both physically and metaphorically, and my hope is that by sharing my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, and the lessons learned—I may illustrate that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we believe.

“I’m happy for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned so far in my life, and I’m looking forward to people reading a firsthand account of my life that is honest and completely truthful.”

In September 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their multi-year Netflix big agreement, which analysts estimated might be worth up to $100 million at the moment.

Heart of Invictus will be their debut project, and it will follow contestants in The Invictus Games The Hague 2020, which will be held in 2022 owing to a coronavirus outbreak.

Meghan will collaborate with David Furnish, Elton John’s husband and an old friend of Princess Diana, on their second collaboration, Pearl.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she struggles to conquer life’s daily challenges,” Meghan said last week.

“I’m ecstatic that Archewell Productions, in collaboration with Netflix’s powerhouse platform and these outstanding producers, will bring you this new animated series that honors extraordinary women throughout history.

“I am thrilled that David Furnish and I have been able to bring this extraordinary series to life. This is a condensed version of the information.