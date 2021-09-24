The Meaning of Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s Final Live Performance Together

Before they were brought together for their 1983 duet, “Islands in the Stream,” Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton didn’t know each other very well. With its country-inflected pop sensibility, the song, written by the Bee Gees, became a tremendous hit for the duo.

They sung that song many times together throughout the years and remained close friends until Rogers’ death on March 20, 2020.

In 2017, they gave their final performance together during a tribute event for Rogers, which marked the end of his long career in show business.

Many additional artists, including Lady A, Idina Menzel, and Lionel Richie, sang for Kenny Rogers at the Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler concert, which was broadcast on CBS on September 23, 2021.

The most memorable moment, however, occurred when Rogers was joined on stage by a longtime friend for a rendition of their great hit, as well as a few surprises.

When was the last time Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton performed together?

On October 25, 2017, the singing pair gave their final performance in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler was a concert held just before Rogers’ retirement to honor his long career.

The duo performed a lot of songs together, and their duets accounted for a large portion of the event.

Parton sang “I Will Always Love You” to her great buddy, as well as their 2013 song “You Can’t Make Old Friends,” which was taken from Rogers’ final album of the same name.

On that night, the song was especially painful, since it featured Parton asking how she would sing without her buddy, singing the lyrics “How will I sing when you are gone?”

Because it isn’t going to sound the same.

“When I call your name, who will join in on those harmony parts?”

Before Rogers’ family joined them on stage, the couple finished their concert with a rousing rendition of their biggest song, “Islands in the Stream.”

What brought Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers together?

The two met as they were working on their famous duet, though Parton has revealed she had been a long-time fan of Rogers.

