The Meaning of Earth, Wind, and Fire’s Hit Song “September”

The band Earth, Wind & Fire’s famous song “September” makes September 21 a special day for Earth, Wind & Fire fans.

Though it was first published on November 18 of that year as a new song on the album “The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1,” the 1978 classic commemorates a specific day in the song’s lyrics.

The song, which is an exuberant dance hit, has remained a fan favorite since its debut, thanks to its catchy melody and ageless lyrics.

Every year, fans of the band arrange “21st night in September” parties all around the world to commemorate the occasion.

This is how the iconic disco song came to be.

What Was the Origin of the Name “September”?

Allee Willis collaborated on the song “September” with band members Maurice White and Al McKay.

McKay and White were the first to work on the song, with the former creating the signature bouncy melody and the latter improvising the first line “do you remember?”

Willis was called into the studio when the band was working on the intro, and she said in an interview with American Songwriter in 2018 that she recognized it was a music she wanted to work on with them right away.

“I walked in and saw the band working on the intro, and I thought to myself, ‘Please let this be the one they want me to work on!’ She remarked, “It was the happiest sounding thing I’d ever heard.”

Willis was the first person to write a song with White, and it was she who suggested that the band use the term “night” instead of “day” when referring to the song’s memorable date.

Willis said of the lyrics in an interview with CBS This Morning in 2019, soon before her death on Christmas Eve of that year: “First thing I said ‘days’ gotta go. It has to be night. It has a more romantic feel.”

The Phrase “Ba-dee-ya” Was Nearly Removed

The use of the phrase “ba-dee-ya,” a tune the band leader utilized as a placement during every composing session, was one point of contention between Willis and White during the lyric-writing process.

It was a means for him to work on the song’s melodies without having to use real words, and Willis was eager to get rid of it because it didn’t “make.” This is a condensed version of the information.