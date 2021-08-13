The Meaning Behind Lizzo and Cardi B’s New Song, “Rumors”

Lizzo and Cardi B have collaborated on a new song, which has just been released.

“Rumors,” their latest track, was released on Friday and marks the first time the two have collaborated on a record.

The lyrics, as one might expect from the title, center on much of the gossip surrounding the two musicians, with Lizzo jokingly singing “all the stories are real.”

Lizzo, 33, makes several references to her body throughout her rhymes.

For embracing her size and singing about her sexual experiences, fans have acclaimed the Detroit native as an icon of the body positivity movement.

Despite this, her critics frequently exploit her weight as an excuse to criticize her, prompting a reference to dieting in the lyrics as she sings, “Readin’ s**t on the internet / My smoothie cleanse and my diet.”

In her music videos, she usually features plus-size models and dancers, and she sings about what trolls frequently say about this in the song’s intro: “Say I’m turning large girls into h**s,” says the narrator.

“Spendin’ all your time tryna break a woman down / Realer s**t is going on, baby, take a look around,” she sings in the chorus, addressing those who criticize her and other women and telling them to find something more productive to do with their time: “Spendin’ all your time tryna break a woman down / Realer s**t is goin’ on, baby, take a look around.”

Lizzo also mentions a 2019 costume she wore to a basketball game.

She appeared to be wearing a plain black T-shirt dress and boots as she sat in the front row as the Lakers faced the Minnesota Timberwolves.

At halftime, she got up and danced along with the Laker Girls to her hit “Juice,” displaying the back of her gown in the process.

Her black thong was shown after a giant circle was ripped out in the back. The attire drew backlash on social media from those concerned about the presence of youngsters at the game, but Lizzo was unconcerned, writing on her Instagram story at the time, “This is how a terrible b***h goes to the Lakers game.”

sizes=“480px” source type=“image/webp” media=“(min-width: 480px)” This is a condensed version of the information.