The match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds has been postponed owing to Covid-19 difficulties.

After the Covid-19 outbreak in the Rhinos camp deteriorated, the Betfred Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds in Perpignan on Saturday has been postponed.

Last Friday’s home match against St Helens was canceled after two players tested positive for drugs and a number of others were forced to isolate.

By the end of the week, another four players had tested positive, bringing the total number of positives to eight after two more rounds of testing.

As a result, the Rugby Football League’s multiple cases committee has decided to extend the closure of Leeds’ training ground for another five days, until a new round of PCR tests is completed on Saturday.

Last Friday, the Rhinos had only 14 players available, according to the Rhinos, who also canceled their scheduled away game against the Catalans in 2020.

Following a loosening of lockdown restrictions in France, the Dragons were given the green light to invite 5,000 fans this week, compared to only 1,000 for each of their two previous home games.

The teams are expected to be granted permission to play the match on the weekend of the Challenge Cup final on July 17, but that will be of little comfort to coach Steve McNamara, whose team has had their best-ever start to a Super League season, winning eight of their first nine games.

At the outset of the season, the French club signed a broadcasting agreement with beIN Sports, and Saturday’s game was scheduled to be shown live in the United Kingdom on Sky.

Last March, Leeds canceled their trip to Perpignan after forward Joe Greenwood, who was on loan from Wigan at the time, showed signs of Covid-19, albeit he later tested negative.

After previously threatening the Rhinos with punishment if they failed to show up for the match, RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer announced no action would be done due to the “extraordinary circumstances.”

