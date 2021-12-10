The market now has a ‘first-of-its-kind’ eye drop for age-related blurry vision.

A prescription eye drop that could replace millions of Americans’ reading glasses hit the shelves this week. According to the business, it’s the “first and only eye drop” approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to cure presbyopia.

Presbyopia is an age-related condition in which the eyes’ ability to focus on nearby objects deteriorates over time. It commonly appears in people’s early 40s and worsens until they are 65 years old. The condition affects around 128 million Americans, or roughly half of the adult population. It’s also why so many of these people require the use of reading glasses or contact lenses.

The FDA approved Vuity, a daily description eye drop “especially intended” to treat presbyopia, in October. The product was released this week and is now available in pharmacies across the country via prescription.

Millions of Americans suffer from presbyopia, and the eye drop has the potential to change their lives. According to Phase 3 GEMINI 1 and GEMINI 2 clinical testing involving 750 volunteers aged 40 to 55, Vuity can improve near and intermediate vision in as little as 15 minutes and last up to six hours. None of the clinical trial participants experienced “serious adverse effects.”

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this first-of-its-kind treatment to market sooner than planned for the millions of Americans with presbyopia who may benefit from it,” said Jag Dosanjh, senior vice president for medical therapeutics at Allergan, an AbbVie company.

“This major innovation in age-related eye health, which increases our leading array of therapies for eye care practitioners and their patients, reflects our commitment to developing vision care.”

According to CBS News, Vuity is expected to cost around $80 for a 30-day supply, and the medication is presently not covered by insurance.

The new drug, according to the journal, is not a "cure-all." Additionally, the company has some important safety reminders for those who will use Vuity, including not using the product if you are allergic to any of its ingredients, avoiding contamination by not allowing the dropper tip to touch any surface, applying the product at least five minutes apart from any topical eye medication, and being cautious when driving at night or doing "hazardous activities in poor lighting." It may, however, be a more convenient option.