The manager of a hospital saw a health care worker making a TikTok video.

We all need a good chuckle at work to get us through the day, but it’s usually best not to do it in front of your supervisor.

A young woman was caught in the act of creating amusing content for social media in a video published to TikTok by user Lexi Weber.

Weber, a health care worker, is seen facing the camera at a medical office while dressed in purple scrubs.

She then begins to move her head around, painting a smiley face on the screen with the TikTok “Nose Painter” tool.

The young hospital employee is definitely having a good time as she makes the shape, beaming and giggling.

Weber, on the other hand, isn’t alone in the room, as we see when the camera cuts to her boss’s point of view, who is secretly filming her from behind.

The second half of the film makes Weber appear to be writhing around while facing a wall, despite the fact that it is unclear what she is doing.

“This b**ch,” her manager posted her segment of the video, including a laughing-face emoji.

Weber captioned the video, “My manager watched me make this whole video just wait for the finish lmaooo #nosepainting #fyp,” as though being caught out was hilarious to him.

Since it was posted on April 19, 2020, the hilarious clip has received over 1.9 million likes and has been seen a total of 7.7 million times.

On September 15, it was also published to Instagram meme account Pubity, where it received another 800,000 likes.

Many individuals flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the amusing event and the manager’s lighthearted response.

“Plus the end was on timing,” said one TikTok user, Lewii.

Poptoy12, for example, commented, “I almost died from watching the finale.”

“That’s the kind of management who would tell a Karen to get the heck out when they complain,” Krazy chocolate2903 typed.

“She might have taken some of the drugs she was supposed to provide to the folks in the hospital,” jkaabi 562003 joked.

