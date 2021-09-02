The Major Twist in Netflix’s “Clickbait” Show Is Explained.

Clickbait is a new Netflix show with dramatic twists and turns that is gripping fans.

The criminal drama follows Pia (Zoe Kazan) and Sophie (Betty Gabriel) as they struggle to save Nick (Adrian Grenier), Pia’s brother and Sophie’s husband, who has been abducted.

Nick is a caring partner and brother, but the person who kidnapped him has accused him of being a woman abuser.

The kidnapper compels him to appear in a video, battered and injured, with a placard stating that if the clip receives five million views, he would die.

And this website can tell you everything you need to know about the show’s conclusion.

Nick was kidnapped, but who did it?

Nick’s kidnapping and final death are not known for some time, and numerous people are made out to be suspects.

Curtis (Motell G Foster), Sophie’s former lover, is a suspect when Nick confronted him about their affair and fought him, but he is eventually cleared after proving an alibi.

After a long search, it is discovered that Nick was kidnapped by a man named Simon Burton (Daniel Henshall).

Simon kidnapped him for vengeance after his sister Sarah committed suicide after her online love with “Nick” ended and he pushed her to commit suicide.

Was Nick Catfishing Women in Real Life?

Nick is accused of abusing women and having several internet relationships over the course of the series.

Emma Beesley (Jessica Collins) even meets Nick’s wife Sophie to inform her of their six-month online connection.

However, it was Nick’s coworker Dawn Gleed (Becca Lish) who catfished him in order to live a double life, not Nick.

Who was responsible for Nick’s death?

Simon lets Nick free after he assures him that he wasn’t the person who was conversing with Sarah online under a phony name.

Rather than returning home, Nick meets with Dawn, the only person who may have been catfishing him.

Nick rushed to her house to confront her, informing her that he was taking her to the police station to tell them what she'd done, but Dawn's husband Ed (Wally Dunn) hit him in the back of the head with a hammer.