The ‘Magical Holiday Celebration’ Stars Everyone in the Wonderful World of Disney Line-Up.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, now in its sixth year, will usher in the holiday season with a spectacular festive event.

On Sunday, November 28, a variety of celebrities will perform festive Christmas carols and songs from Disney films at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

Derek and Julianne Hough will headline the event at Walt Disney World, as they have in past years, and will be joined by Ariana DeBose from West Side Story.

The holiday special will premiere on ABC before being streamed on Hulu the following day.

At The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, who celebrities will be performing?

Several performers will come to the stage to play holiday favorites, and spectators will get a sneak peak at new experiences at the theme parks, including the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which opens in March 2022.

Gwen Stefani will sing “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and “Jingle Bells” on the album.

Kristin Chenoweth, a Broadway star, will also perform a mash-up of “(Everyone’s Waitin’ For) The Man with the Bag” and “Jingle Bell Rock” in the show.

Meanwhile, Sebastián Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas,” a song from Disney’s new animated film Encanto, which he also sang on the original soundtrack.

Co-hosts Hough and DeBose will also perform a “Holiday” medley as well as renditions of “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” and “We Need a Little Christmas.”

The following is a complete list of the celebrities scheduled to appear at “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”:

"We Need a Little Christmas," "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer," and "Holiday" by Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose. medley A medley of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and "Winter Wonderland" performed by AFTR PRTY. "Silent Night" is performed by Jimmie Allen. Kristin Chenoweth sings a mash-up of "(Everyone's Waiting For) The Man with the Bag" and "Jingle Bell Rock." Darren Criss performs a medley called "Happy Holidays / The Holiday Season" "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by Brett Eldredge. "Hometown Christmas" by NEEDTOBREATHE and Switchfoot. "Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)" and "Blue Christmas" mashup by Norah Jones. "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" by Gwen Stefani.