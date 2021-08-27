The Lyrics of BTS X Megan Thee Stallion’s “Butter” Remix.

BTS has released a new remix of their song “Butter,” which was co-written by the band’s leader RM and included on their Butter CD single released on July 9.

Megan Thee Stallion, an American rapper, contributed a new verse to the latest “Butter” remix, which was released on August 27 at 12 a.m. ET.

Other remixes of “Butter,” which has a summer theme and pays homage to the late 1990s, like a rock-inspired “Cooler” version and a “Sweeter” version with a more R&B vibe, have previously been released.

On August 25, BTS’ management firm, Big Hit Music, released a teaser of the remix on their official YouTube account, which included the band and the rapper.

Big Hit Music also published a teaser of the song’s “official visualizer” video, which included colorful animated visuals and was released on August 27 on Hybe Labels’ official YouTube page, Big Hit Music’s parent business.

“Butter,” which was released in May, is the group’s second English-language hit after “Dynamite,” which earned them their first Grammy nomination earlier this year, marking the first-ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop act.

In tweets, several BTS fans appreciated the fresh remix.

User @jimnsbaby replied to a tweet from Big Hit Music announcing the new track’s release date with a video clip of one of the band members doing a Michael Jackson-inspired hip thrust move, along with the words “REMIX OF THE YEAR.”

Since the post was shared, the video has had over 101,000 views at the time of publication.

A 7-second clip from the official visualizer video (which was first tweeted by user @780613) was shared by user @BTS21 2019, showcasing a section of the rapper’s verse that begins with “Got that correct physique and the proper mentality.”

