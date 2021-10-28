The Loving Reaction of a Golden Retriever to a Special Needs 4-Year-Old Is Melting Hearts Across the Internet.

A video showing a golden retriever’s tight friendship with a special needs child has received more than 4.2 million views on YouTube.

We can see a dog in the restroom next to a youngster who is seated in a supported chair in the video, which was submitted to TikTok by an account called Goldenindiejoe.

“Indie is new to our family, yet he treats our special needs daughter so gently,” reads the overlaying text as the cute puppy reaches out to gently pet the tiny girl’s hand.

Indie then tenderly paws at the girl’s hand before resting his front leg on top of it.

To show affection, the animal nuzzles her hand and gently licks it.

The following is an explanation from the text: “She is four years old and suffers from a hereditary disease, but she adores dogs. We all adore him and think he’s the nicest dog ever.” “Caught this sweetness in 4K this morning #dogtok #goldenretriever #MakeADogsDay #myfinALLYmoment #goldenretrieverlife,” Goldenindiejoe captioned the beautiful film, which can be viewed here. Since it was posted on October 22, the cute video has gotten a lot of attention online, with over 937,000 likes.

@goldenindiejoe

#dogtok #goldenretriever #MakeADogsDay #myfinALLYmoment #goldenretrieverlife Caught this sweetness in 4K this morning #dogtok #goldenretriever #MakeADogsDay #myfinALLYmoment #goldenretrieverlife

♬ Anthem Lights – You’ve Got a Friend in Me In addition, over 4,800 individuals have left their thoughts on the sweet occasion in the comments section.

Cay, a TikToker, wrote from the dog’s point of view: “Allow me to demonstrate how I would want to pet a tiny human. Now it’s your turn to pet me.” Jen, for example, added: “He appears to be attempting to teach her how to pet him. It’s very gentle. They’re going to have the best friendship ever.” April Coleman typed the following: “Dogs are simply superior to the majority of people. You can’t persuade me to change my mind.” “Retrievers are known for their capacity to be sensitive and gentle, and they are the most widely employed ESA or service breed,” Madison Wrobleski explained. “Ummm that’s his human now, sorry to break it to you!” James said. Meg revealed: “My disabled sister got a stomach virus a few weeks back and puked all night. My pit bull had brought her favorite toy to her bed and rested his head on it.” Cassidy. This is a condensed version of the information.