The Love Life of Carmen Electra that Led Her to ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’

On tonight’s edition of ABC’s The Celebrity Dating Game, Carmen Electra hopes to meet her match.

A celebrity asks three mystery contestants questions before choosing one to meet in person and go on a date with.

Tyson Beckford, a model and actor, is another renowned face looking for love tonight.

Electra has been in the public spotlight for about 30 years, and during that time she has had multiple high-profile partnerships.

With that in mind, let’s review Electra’s dating history, which led to her inclusion on tonight’s edition of The Celebrity Dating Game.

Prince and Carmen Electra

When Carmen Electra met Prince in the early 1990s, she got her big break. She had a recording contract with Capital Records until Prince snatched her up for his Paisley Park Records label.

According to Lapalme Magazine, their connection progressed from professional to love, with Electra saying, “He was so mysterious, but one of the wittiest individuals I’ve ever met.” He was a one-of-a-kind individual.”

Electra’s true name is Tara Leigh Patrick, but Prince is credited with giving her the stage moniker Carmen on Top after telling her she looked like a Carmen to him when recording the song “Carmen on Top.”

Eventually, Electra felt compelled to return to Los Angeles in order to pursue new professional chances, so she left Prince at his Minneapolis base and went it alone.

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra

The Last Dance, a Netflix docu-series on Electra’s brief relationship and marriage to NBA player Dennis Rodman, was recently released.

Michael Jordan revealed he had to go to Rodman’s hotel room to get him back for practice with the Chicago Bulls during a memorable crazy weekend in Las Vegas.

In the documentary, Electra confessed that she hid from Jordan as he barged into the hotel room.

Electra and Rodman married in the Little Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas in November 1998. Rodman, on the other hand, sought for an annulment nine days later, stating he was of “unsound mind.”

They finally reconciled, but in April 1999, they split up again.

Electra blames her “self-destruction” during her time with Rodman on the deaths of her mother and older sister, who died of separate diseases two weeks apart in 1998.

