The London Film Festival 2021 has 16 films to look forward to.

This website will be covering the major movies and interviewing the celebs in attendance at the 2021 British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival, which begins this week in the United Kingdom.

After 2020 was shifted online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s festival sees a welcome return to live events and screenings. Movie stars are expected to arrive in London for the event, which will also feature the Season 3 premiere of one of HBO’s most popular television shows.

The BFI London Film Festival in 2021 will showcase 159 features, as well as many more short films, TV programs, and virtual reality experiences.

The full program guide for everything showing in London and online can be found here, but here’s an overview of 14 films and two television shows to look forward to at the 2021 London Film Festival.

The More They Fall, the Harder They Fall

With this Netflix film, writer and director Jeymes Samuel reinvents the Western genre. Many of the film’s cast are scheduled to attend the BFI London Film Festival’s Opening Night Gala, where The Harder They Fall will have its international premiere.

Jay-Z is listed as a producer on the film, which also stars Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, and Jonathan Majors. The Harder They Fall will be released in theaters on October 22 and on Netflix on November 3, 2021.

The Harder They Fall will have its world premiere on Wednesday, October 6.

Spencer

In this new historical drama, Kristen Stewart is the latest actress to take on the role of Princess Diana. The trailers have generated a stir online as fans wonder if the American will be able to pull off the British accent, but those attending the U.K. premiere in London will be among the first to find out.

Spencer will be released internationally on November 5, 2021, following its premiere at the film festival.

Spencer will have its UK premiere on Thursday, October 7.

Ron Has Made a Mistake

This animated film from 20th Century Studios will have its international premiere as part of the Family Gala at the BFI London Film Festival in 2021. In this story about friendship in the social media age, Zach Galifianakis plays Ron, an adorable digitally connected object.

Ed Helms, Olivia Colman, Rob Delaney