The lockdown will be eased over much of Scotland, although some regions will remain under stricter restrictions.

Covid-19 restrictions will be removed in parts of Scotland on Saturday, but due to an increase in instances of the virus, much of the country will remain under stricter controls, according to Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister provided an update on coronavirus limitations to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament.

Parts of Scotland, she claimed, might shift from Level 2 to Level 1 of the five levels of limitations, which range from 0-4.

However, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, the three Ayrshire districts, North and South Lanarkshire and Clackmannanshire, and Stirling will remain in Level 2.

