The Lawsuit of Bam Margera: What the ‘Jackass’ Star Said About Dismissal

Bam Margera began his career as a stuntman in home videos with the CKY Crew. Soon after, he joined Jeff Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville, and Spike Jonze in the new MTV series Jackass, which features similar pranks and stunts.

This show only lasted a few years, but it generated a slew of sequels and spin-offs, including Knoxville’s Bad Grandpa.

The most recent film, Jackass Forever, began filming in 2020 before being halted due to the COVID-19 epidemic, but resumed in late 2020.

In February 2021, it was reported that Margera, who was a cast member, would no longer be involved. Following that, he released a series of videos in which he vented his frustrations with the production crew, specifically Knoxville, Tremaine, and Jonze.

Margera invited followers to boycott the film in now-deleted Instagram videos and instead donate to help him develop a competing film.

Before crying and vomiting, he dubbed the movie franchise his “life,” and stated his wife Nikki Margera found him “on the interweb typing in how to make a noose” during the lockdown, revealing his delicate mental state before filming began.

After that, they moved to Oceanside, California, although his return to Jackass was just temporary.

Margera has now filed a wrongful dismissal case against Knoxville, Jonze, and Tremaine, as well as production companies Gorilla Flicks and Dickhouse Productions, MTV, and Paramount.

Margera says in the case that he was wrongfully fired from production in August 2020, and that he was discriminated against because of his previous mental health issues.

Margera says in court documents that he was compelled to sign a Wellness Agreement while in a rehabilitation center under duress because he would be unable to rejoin the Jackass brand otherwise.

Margera claims that after signing, he was subjected to more than daily drug tests, both scheduled and unscheduled, as well as forced doctor’s meetings every morning on FaceTime to check he had taken his prescription, which he claims left him “a shell of himself.”

He stated that drug tests, as well as breathalyzer and urine tests, may take place at “any hour of the day or night” and that they had a negative impact on his mental health.

Margera was fired from the film in August 2020, according to court records. This is a condensed version of the information.