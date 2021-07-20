The latest update to GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners includes collectible music tracks.

The “Los Santos Tuners” update for GTA Online is now live, with the majority of the content centered on a new underground car meet. The expansion, on the other hand, has introduced new ways for you to listen to music while driving.

What Does the ‘Los Santos Tuners’ Update Mean?

The next expansion for Grand Theft Auto Online is “Los Santos Tuners.” The new “LS Car Meet,” a graffitied warehouse where players can get together and show off their customized automobiles, is the main attraction for this substantial update.

This has long been one of the most requested features among the GTA Online community, and now it finally exists, allowing motorheads to admire each other’s rides without worry of being harassed by other players. Like-minded pacifists can gather in the ceasefire zone to socialize, modify their vehicles together, and test drive unreleased automobiles on a high-octane test track.

The “Los Santos Tuners” update also includes new street races, extra businesses, 10 imported automobiles (with seven more planned in the future), “prize ride” challenges, and robbery contracts, in addition to the car meet.

The music in ‘GTA Online’ has been drastically altered by ‘Los Santos Tuners.’

While the majority of the content is focused on the LS Car Meet, “Los Santos Tuners” does make some adjustments to how you consume music in GTA Online.

Previous additions have contributed to the game’s current track selection and even solicited the help of new DJs, but this one is a more comprehensive rework. To begin with, it adds a function that allows you to customize your radio wheel and bookmark your favorite stations for quick access while driving.

In addition to allowing you to customize your listening experience, “Los Santos Tuners” also allows you to curate brand-new tunes from within the game world. To create this playlist, you’ll need to search for hidden media sticks placed throughout the map, which you can then blast over your car speakers later.

The “Kenny’s Backyard Boogie Mix,” which features rare hip-hop, soul, and house tunes, is one of these collectibles. Channel Tres, Nez, and Jesse Johnson (the guitarist from Prince’s old band, The Purple Ones) are among the performers included here. This is a condensed version of the information.