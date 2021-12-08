The latest rift between Prince Harry and Prince Charles could be as damaging as Diana’s friend.

According to a friend of the princess, Prince Harry may now pose a threat to Prince Charles on par with the breakup of the future-marriage king’s to Diana.

The Duke of Sussex was dragged into the cash-for-honors claims that have engulfed his father’s charity over the weekend, and in his response, he took a shot at the press.

According to writer Richard Kay, a personal friend of Princess Diana’s and one of the last people to speak to her by phone before her death, the defensive response from his spokesperson added to the strain on Charles.

The CEO of Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Foundation, resigned recently amid allegations that he promised a Saudi businessman assistance in obtaining a knighthood and citizenship in exchange for money.

In 2013, Prince Harry’s charity, Sentebale, received £50,000 from the same tycoon, Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, according to the Sunday Times.

Harry’s official spokesperson responded by expressing “concerns about Mahfouz’s motives” and claiming that the duke had “raised his concerns about the donor,” though she did not specify who.

It comes after Prince Harry admitted to Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in May that he had experienced “genetic agony” as a result of Prince Charles passing on trauma from his own royal childhood.

“Criticizing his father—and, by extension, the Queen—for the way he was raised is one thing,” Kay wrote in The Daily Mail.

“However, his broadside questioning Dr. Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz’s’motives’ and stressing his own ‘concerns’ about the Saudi billionaire is an implied challenge to Charles’ judgment.”

“Such a rebuke could have an impact on the Prince as monarch as we get closer to his rule, especially if it persists.”

“That’s why, this week, people close to Charles see the disintegration of Charles’ father-son bond as possibly as destructive as the Prince and Princess Diana’s.”

Before his marriage to Diana, Prince Charles was well-known, but in 1992, a biography by Andrew Morton, Diana: Her True Story, blew up in the media, exposing his affair with Camilla, now his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Ipsos Mori polling found that 82 percent of Britons thought Charles would make a suitable king in 1991, but by 1996, the year of the divorce, he had dropped to 41%.

Currently,. This is a condensed version of the information.