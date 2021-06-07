The latest incentive for Americans to get vaccinated is free beer.

The new White House-backed inducement to get Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 is free beer.

Before the July 4th holiday, US President Joe Biden is declaring a “month of action” to get more shots into arms.

Mr. Biden will speak from the White House about the vaccination rollout and his goals to get 70% of adults partially vaccinated by Independence Day, which is critical to his aim of returning the country to pre-pandemic normalcy this summer.

Anheuser-latest Busch’s vaccination sweetener expands on previous incentives like as cash prizes, sports tickets, or paid time off to keep up with the competition.