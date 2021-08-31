The latest data from Florida’s new COVID reporting method shows a “artificial decline.”

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) has modified its COVID-19 data reporting methodology yet again, and the current changes are indicating a “artificial decline” in the number of fatalities across the state, according to experts.

Until three weeks ago, DOH data listed fatalities according to the day they were registered. However, as of August 10, the state began calculating new fatalities by the day of death, which may cause a delay in reporting because such deaths must first be reviewed and certificates processed.

While those figures will be updated as soon as they become available, the new reporting method has effectively manufactured a spike where there was previously a downslope while simultaneously shifting the downward trend forward in time.

Each jurisdiction can choose how to report COVID deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which releases data collected by the DOH. Florida is one of 12 states that keeps track of new deaths by death date.

According to the Miami Herald, Shivani Patel, a social epidemiologist and assistant professor at Emory University, the alterations now show a “artificial drop” in recent deaths.

Patel was concerned that, without an explanation, “it would appear that we are doing better than we are,” especially in light of Florida’s frightening and rapidly rising COVID hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks.

The health department has not recognized or explained the change in reporting, but it has stated that it has collaborated with the CDC to resolve data anomalies.

The Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment from This Website prior to publishing.

Patel told the Herald, “It shouldn’t be left to the public, scientists, national policymakers, or the media to assume what these statistics are.” “We’ve always known that dates are important and that they tell us different things.”

The Department of Health has made unannounced adjustments to how it reports state coronavirus indicators before.

The agency stopped using the COVID-19 dashboard in June, instead opting for a weekly report and no longer releasing daily data to the public.

While data from the Florida Department of Health indicates that COVID deaths are on the decline, hospital morgues tell a different story.

