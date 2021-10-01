The last text from her daughter to her mother, urging her to come home before she died of a stroke.

A mother has shared the last text she received from her daughter, which asked her to return home and was sent just hours before she died.

Niamh Radosavljevic, Carole Radosavljevic’s daughter, was just 25 years old when she had a severe brain bleed.

Carole, 59, who lived in Fairfield with her daughter, highlighted how Niamh’s family and friends had been affected by the awful events of the last several weeks.

Niamh, an IT engineer, was born in Southampton but had visited Liverpool on a regular basis for years before purchasing a home in Fairfield 18 months ago.

Carole had received a distressing communication from her daughter on September 6th.

“She messaged me to say I don’t know what’s wrong but is there any chance you can come home, I’m not feeling well,” Carole told The Washington Newsday.

“I contacted her and her speech was slurred, so I took cover at work and dialed 999 right away.

She’d passed out and slammed her skull against the restroom floor.

“As I was driving home, I gave the emergency operators her phone number, and they called her and spoke with her.

“I went home in half an hour and found her on the bed.

“I made her comfortable, and the paramedics arrived and whisked her away to A&E. Because of Covid, I couldn’t accompany her.”

Carole called the Royal Liverpool Hospital’s A&E department after a few hours and was told her daughter was sleeping.

She got a call from a doctor a few hours later, saying they were quite concerned about Niamh.

“I got a call around 4 p.m. from a doctor saying they were quite concerned about her because she was going in and out of consciousness,” Carole explained.

“They drugged her to keep her from choking and to maximize the chances of her body recovering.”

Carole arrived at the hospital to find out that her daughter would be transferred to the Intensive Therapy Unit.

“I walked in to see her and she was already sedated, so I gave her a,” Carole explained.

