The Lamborghini Huracán EVO is the latest canvas for artist Paolo Troilo.

Lamborghini unveiled its latest art car in Milan, Italy, this week. “Minotauro” was created by artist Paolo Troilo using a Lamborghini Huracán EVO as his canvas (Minotaur).

The car’s design was inspired by myth, with a man’s body and a bull’s body. According to a press release, its black-on-white nature expresses “dynamism, power, and innermost emotions that the artist experienced while driving the Huracán EVO.”

“Time. Slowness has always appealed to me, and I’ve always promoted it as a key to enjoyment, culture, beauty, and success. However, some encounters have the ability to change you “Paolo Troilo, the work’s author, stated the concept.

“Seeing and driving the Lamborghini Huracán EVO convinced me that there are other objects capable of unleashing the same kind of energy through acceleration, speed, and momentum. I felt a flowing wind and used it to paint on the muse herself, the inspiration of these emotions: the Huracán, my Minotauro, as the space shrunk and time distorted: I felt a flowing wind and used it to paint on the muse herself, the inspiration of these emotions: the Huracán, my Minotauro.” According to the press release, Troilo’s painting evolves as the eye goes over the car, depicting the masculine body as a medium of communication. A bull, the symbol of Automobili Lamborghini, is fused with the guy.

