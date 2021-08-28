The Korean military’s dark side is explored in a new Netflix K-drama series called “D.P.”

Thrilling Korean drama D.P., a new Netflix original series that premiered on August 27, follows the exploits of South Korean soldiers tasked with tracking down military deserters.

The D.P. (Deserter Pursuit) unit of the Korean army’s military police is a real-life organization that hunts out AWOL soldiers.

In the new series, Private Ahn Jun-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Corporal Han Ho-yeol (Koo Kyo-hwan) operate as D.P. army troops.

Koo recently appeared in the Korean films Escape from Mogadishu and “Ashin of the North,” a special episode of the Korean Netflix series Kingdom.

According to South Korea’s OhmyNews, the latest Netflix series is an adaptation of Kim Bo-Korean tong’s webtoon series D.P. Dog Days, which is based on Kim’s experience working as part of the deserter arrest unit during his national military service.

According to the country’s constitution and Article 3 of the Military Service Act, every male in South Korea is compelled to serve in the military.

According to OhmyNews, the new Netflix series aims to portray various aspects of the military and that there is a “dark side” to it. Han Jun-hee, D.P.’s director, said at a press conference on August 25 that the new Netflix series aims to portray various elements of the military and that there is “a dark side to it.” Han and Kim also collaborated on the series’ writing.

According to South Korea’s Hankook Ilbo, the filmmaker aimed to keep the depth of the webtoon series in this adaptation, which has a strong “human tale aspect.”

The first episode begins with a senior army officer yelling at Jun-ho, saying, “You f***ing bastard, I just don’t like how you look,” before repeatedly knocking Jun-ho against a wall (which has a long nail projecting from it just inches from the private’s head).

“Does this irritate you?” shouts the senior officer. “Are you going to put up a fight with me?” Jun-ho is thrown into the wall by another explosive blow, and the screen fades to darkness.

The gripping opening scene was the first of several terrifying confrontations between senior and junior army troops that will have viewers on the edge of their seats later in the show.

The first episode explores themes ranging from mental health struggles to corruption among those who serve to those who manage in the military. This is a condensed version of the information.