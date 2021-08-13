The Kissing Booth 3 Soundtrack includes all of the songs featured in the Netflix film.

The third installment of The Kissing Booth takes place during the summer after Elle graduates from high school and before she leaves for college. Elle got admitted into Berkeley and Harvard at the end of The Kissing Booth 2, setting up the events of the third and final film.

The third installment of The Kissing Booth follows Elle (Joey King) and her friends during the summer before college, when she must choose between going to Berkeley with her closest friend Lee (Joel Courtney) and Harvard with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi).

Fans have praised both the film and the sound of The Kissing Booth 3’s summery soundtrack, which includes many songs by American singer Tim Myers.

The Kissing Both 3 also includes songs by well-known musicians as well as a blend of up-and-coming performers. Patrick Kirst, a German composer, composed a large amount of original music for the film’s soundtrack.

Kirst has composed music for more than 100 films and television shows, including Breaking Surface, Inherit the Viper, and Sons of Liberty. He also composed the music for The Kissing Booth trilogy’s three sequels.

This website contains a scene-by-scene summary of the soundtrack.

All of the songs in the third installment of ‘The Kissing Booth’

Greetings, Son — Radical Face

In the opening image, Elle, Noah, Lee, and Rachel (Meganne Young) are looking up at the enormous greenhouse, listening to Radical Face’s “Welcome Home, Son.”

Lee and Rachel exchange kisses as well.

New Day — Blue Box

As Elle and Lee play foosball and tidy up the room, New Day’s “Blue Box” can be heard.

Cmd/Control — Do Whatever You Want

Cmd/”Whatever Control’s You Want” plays over a montage showing Lee removing the for sale sign in the driveway, Noah putting it back up, and Lee removing it again.

—St. Lucia, “Help Me Run Away”

The first party at the beach house was set to the tune of St. Lucia’s “Help Me Run Away.”

Edward Jemison, Dermot Kierman, Adam Losus, and Louie Schultz star in Good Lovin.

When “Good Lovin” is played, Elle and Lee are writing a bucket list.

Tencytrax — We Built This City

Tencytrax’s “We Built This City” is performed by Elle and Lee. This is a condensed version of the information.