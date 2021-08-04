The Judges for the Next Season of ‘American Idol’ Have Been Announced

The most recent season of American Idol ended in May, indicating that the show is gearing up for Season 20.

The ABC show’s virtual auditions will begin on August 6, and the show will hold virtual auditions for the second time.

Before the auditions begin, the ABC show has revealed which judges would be in charge of them.

Who Are the Judges for Season 20 of “American Idol”?

While American Idol’s competitor singing competition The Voice is known for changing its judges practically every year, the fifth season of American Idol will feature the same host and judges.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will all return as judges, and Ryan Seacrest will return for his 20th season on the show.

Since the show’s revival by ABC in 2018, Bryan, Perry, and Richie have served as judges. Prior to then, Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez, and Keith Urban served as judges. Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, Ellen DeGeneres, Mariah Carey, and Nicki Minaj are among the previous judges.

“Luke, Katy, Lionel, and Ryan are music and industry superstars who have become synonymous with Idol on ABC,” said Rob Mills, Walt Disney Television’s executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment.

“Their star power is unrivaled, and their support is a gift to our participants, who have benefited much from their guidance over the past four seasonsâ€”and they’re eager to do it all over again. As we embark on a historic season, I believe it is safe to say that this dream team has officially secured its Idol legacy.”

For a complete list of dates and requirements for auditioning for these judges for Season 20, go to www.americanidol.com/auditions.

Perry’s deal for American Idol was around $25 million, according to Page Six in 2017. In an E! interview, she verified the rumors, saying, “I’m incredibly thrilled that, as a woman, I got paid.” Why do you think that is? I was paid more than pretty about every other guy on the show.”

Except for Simon Cowell, who, according to CNN, received $36 million every season during the Idol peak.

