The Juárez Killings in Season 3 of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ are based on a true story.

Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico adds a new plotline to the mix, one that is just as essential as the history of the Mexican drug trade: the murders of numerous women in Juárez in the 1990s.

While the murders appear unrelated to the cartel conflict, they play a crucial role in the season as a whole, as police officer Victor Tapia (played by Luis Gerardo Méndez) begins to uncover who is responsible for the deaths.

Much with the rest of Narcos: Mexico and its predecessor, Narcos, the plot is based on true events, which creator Carlo Bernard believed was vital to include in order to highlight the drug trade’s broader impact.

Bernard and Méndez discussed the true story behind the plot with The Washington Newsday.

Méndez told The Washington Newsday that he was “very appreciative” for the opportunity to play a part in bringing attention to a problem that is still present in Mexico today.

He elaborated: “When they told me about the character’s backstory, I was enthralled since femicide is, in my opinion, the most serious problem we face in Mexico right now.

“Every day, ten women are assassinated in Mexico, a trend that began in the 1990s in Juárez due to an increase in violence and crime as a result of the drug trafficking crisis.

“So, I thought it was extremely emotional and meaningful for me that the showrunners and creators opted to include that plotline into the show since it talks about the ramifications of the cartels’ activities.”

While the show features “great action moments,” the actor believes the Juárez killings plotline is more relevant since it depicts life outside of the cartel’s inner circle.

“We have these wonderful action sequences and blah, blah, blah,” he explained, “but the actual truth is that the effects of this war are there, and I was very glad for the opportunity to talk about this thing that I think is still quite important right now.”

Amnesty International published a report in 2003 that revealed 370 women had been killed in the ten years prior to its publication.