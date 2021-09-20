The joyous reunion of a Golden Retriever with his brother after months apart has gone viral on the internet.

A video of a golden retriever’s joyous reunion with his sibling has melted many hearts online, with 6.8 million people watching it.

A dog bounds out of a door and across a park in the video, which was shared to TikTok by a person named Lindahere.

“My dog hasn’t seen his brother in months,” says text overlaid on the video. “Be patient…”

A second golden retriever runs towards the dog, followed by a guy, as the camera zooms in.

The two creatures then leap up and down and run about in circles, play-fighting and wagging their tails, clearly overjoyed to see each other again.

The video is captioned with a yellow love-heart emoji and the phrases “best buddies #fyp #montero #bekind #thebaby #dog,” which can be seen here.

The tearjerking video has received over 870,100 likes since it was posted on September 18.

Still falling for you, @lindaherebestfriends #fyp #montero #bekind #thebaby #dog – audiobear

In addition, over 3,700 individuals have raced to the comments area to express their feelings on the lovely video.

Andrew/Tyler, a TikTok user, said, “I thought you were going to run right into each other.”

“Golden retrievers are the best dogs,” another person, No Bio, said.

“I thought they were going to collide, but the dog genuinely said swerve,” Chilie explained.

“All I can hear is”HI HI HI HI HEYO HELLO HEY HI HI HELYO,” Satan’s Brother typed.

“Omg this md me laugh so so much ahahahhah,” noted 0x, following a slew of laughing-face emojis.

“Oh my god, this is so so incredibly cute,” User47291828474 exclaimed.

“This makes me very sad since my dog had a sibling and they used to see each other all the time but we found out he passed away after being hit by a car,” wrote User7115265060497.

“Oh my god, the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” Simp4alex32 said.

Another golden retriever video went viral recently, but this one appeared to be less than kind.

Meshally07 posted the video to TikTok on June 23. It starts with one dog sitting in the front seat of a car. This is a condensed version of the information.